Metro region business leaders ask Trump for help  

The heads of three regional business groups have asked President Trump to step in and break the Congressional deadlock on new aid for states and cities. The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate led by Sen. Mitch McConnell has blocked legislation passed in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives led by Rep. Nancy Pelosi that included help for states and municipalities whose budgets have been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, the Senate even defeated it’s own scaled-back recovery bill that had been stripped of state aid.

In a letter dated Sept. 14 that was sent to Trump, the Business Council of Westchester (BCW), Long Island Association (LIA) and Partnership for New York City (PNYC) asked him to step up and help arrange funding for public transit and local governments. The groups say such funding is essential to the economic recovery.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the BCW; Kevin Law, president and CEO of the LIA; and Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the PNYC signed the letter on behalf of their organizations.

“New York City, Long Island and Westchester together represent 63 percent of New York state’s population and 75 percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Combined, they represent 4 percent of the nation’s population and 6 percent of GDP,” the letter states.

The letter asks for federal funds to aid the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as well as state and local governments, which the letter says “are on the brink of having to lay off police officers, fire fighters, emergency service personnel and others from the public workforce that could consequently jeopardize public safety and thus our economy.” Trump recently has positioned himself as a “law and order” candidate supporting local police and the letter tells Trump, “As a businessman yourself, you understand that superior public safety leads to more private investments and business expansion, and that a lower crime rate is an asset for economic development. And thus, if state and local governments lay off employees and reduce services, this will negatively impact our economy and the national recovery.”

The letter also appeals to Trump to support not just New York but the other states as well.