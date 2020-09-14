How to Sell A Business During a Pandemic or Even After it’s Long Over

Cirtin Cooperman’s Corner chats invites you to meet two of its experts who discuss preparing your business for possible sale in these uncertain times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and after things get back to normal. They are Eugene Ruvere and Marilyn Garcia. Ruvere is a partner at Citrin Cooperman’s White Plains office. He focuses on state and local taxes, ranging from sales to property and income. Garcia is a principal at Cirtin Cooperman’s Transaction Advisory Services. She provides due diligence services when preparing for a sale.