Site on Fairfield’s Auto Row sells for $5.4 million

A 3.72-acre site at 65 Commerce Drive in Fairfield has sold for $5.4 million in an off-market transaction, according to Angel Commercial LLC President Jon Angel.

Previously owned by the estate of Ralph Arganese, the property was sold to 65 Commerce Drive Associates LLC.

“65 Commerce Drive is located on what’s commonly referred to as ‘auto row’,” noted Angel, who represented both parties in the transaction. “The site is next to the Land Rover/Jaguar dealership and across the street from the Exit 25 ramp from I-95.”