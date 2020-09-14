Fieldpoint Private recruits BNY Mellon team managing $900M in assets

Fieldpoint Private, a Greenwich-headquartered wealth advisory and private banking firm, has hired a team from BNY Mellon that has managed approximately $900 million in client assets for roughly 75 families.

The advisory team of Joe Fernandez, Christina Hudson and Johanna Arbelaez-Perez will be based in the Miami-Coral Gables market, expanding Fieldpoint Private’s Florida presence, which also includes teams in Orlando/Winter Park and Palm Beach.

Fernandez was previously Florida region president at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, while Hudson was a senior wealth manager with the company and Arbelaez-Perez was an associate wealth manager.

“Christina, Joe and Johanna are a significant presence in Florida and they had the opportunity to join any firm they wished,” said Christopher DeLaura, Fieldpoint’s director of wealth management and president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private Securities. “We’re honored that they chose Fieldpoint Private, and that they did it for the right reasons – for their clients.”