AG Tong urges cable companies to reimburse customers for storm-disrupted services

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has asked seven of the state’s cable companies to reimburse their customers for lost services during last month’s Tropical Storm Isaias.

In a letter to the companies, Tong stated that his office is still receiving complaints from consumers who were not being reimbursed for the loss of services during the storm. Tong added the service interruptions were exacerbated by inadequate storm preparation and called on the companies to provide the number of customers whose service was disrupted for more than 24 hours following the storm.

“Cable, phone and internet service is essential, not optional,” Tong said. “Many people buy all three services from their cable company. People depend on cable, phone and internet for life — to call emergency services, run medical devices and monitoring equipment, to run home alarms, communicate with family, work at home, run their businesses and conduct other necessary life activities.”

Tong’s letter was sent to Atlantic Broadband, Altice USA, Charter – Spectrum/Western, Comcast – Xfinity/New Haven, Cox Communications/Meriden, Frontier and Thames Valley Communication.