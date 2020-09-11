Lamont to keynote annual Stamford Chamber meeting; award winners announced

Gov. Ned Lamont will be the keynote speaker at the Stamford Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony for the second consecutive year.

The virtual event will also feature welcoming remarks by Mayor David Martin, and will take place at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Sept. 30.

“We all are facing a truly unprecedented time, affecting every aspect of our lives,” Chamber President and CEO Heather Cavanagh said. “As the coronavirus continues to evolve, this has been a difficult time for all of us. We are truly grateful for the heroic efforts and inspired by the selflessness of our health care workers, frontline responders, business community, residents and the city of Stamford during these uncertain times.”

Award winners include Stamford Health, whose President and CEO Kathy Silard will receive the Company of the Year Award; and Brad Lupinacci, VP, Commercial Banking Officer, Business Banking Division, First County Bank, who will be given the Member of The Year Award.

“These two award recipients provided vital contributions to our organization and the community,” Cavanagh said. “I admire the strength, resilience, and tenacity, of the award recipients that supported our businesses and the city of Stamford during these challenging times. The pandemic has changed the way we do business, and the way we live our lives, but has shown that we are #stamfordstrong and in this together.”