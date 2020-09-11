Lamont gets high marks in nationwide poll of governors’ pandemic response

Nearly two-thirds of Connecticut residents approve of Gov. Ned Lamont’s performance during the Covid-19 crisis, making him just one of four governors to receive at least a 65% rating, according to a new poll.

The survey – conducted by Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University and Northwestern University – was conducted online from Aug. 7-26 and included 21,196 individuals across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The margin of error in Connecticut respondents was plus or minus 6 percentage points.

It is the sixth such poll since early April, during which time Lamont’s performance has varied little: 66% in late April and early May; 64% in late May; 59% in late June and late July; and 65% in the latest poll.

The only governors to best Lamont in the late August poll were Republican Govs. Phil Scott in Vermont (76%), Larry Hogan in Maryland (71%) and Charlie Baker in Massachusetts (68%). New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a 61% in the poll’s latest iteration, down dramatically from late July’s 71%.

The lowest gubernatorial rankings by their respective residents were for Iowa’s Kim Reynolds (26%), Florida’s Ron DeSantis (29%) and Arizona’s Doug Ducey (30%).

Connecticut residents rated the handling of the pandemic by President Donald Trump and his administration considerably lower than Lamont’s, at 30%. Trump failed to garner at least 50% approval from any state; his highest ranking was in Idaho at 49% and his lowest in Rhode Island at 21%.