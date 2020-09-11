IBM adds new feature to ESPN Fantasy Football App

IBM and ESPN announced the addition of Trade Assistant with IBM Watson as a new feature to the ESPN Fantasy Football app.

According to the companies, this feature will help fantasy football aficionados “make more informed, fair trades throughout the 2020 season” through the use of artificial intelligence.

The companies noted that Trade Assistant with IBM Watson will suggest trades “that assess the fairness and value of a proposed trade” by assessing a player’s value, the cost of losing a player and the equity within the transaction.

The feature is integrated only into ESPN Fantasy Football apps on the mobile iOS and Android platforms.

“Like the business world, Fantasy Football has access to massive amounts of data that can be extremely challenging to digest and glean meaningful insight from to make more informed and less biased decisions,” said Noah Syken, vice president of sports and entertainment partnerships at IBM.

“Trade Assistant with IBM Watson is a chance for the millions of ESPN’s Fantasy Football users to directly interact with IBM Watson on a daily basis,” he said.