Art house cinemas call on Cuomo to reopen theaters

A coalition of independent art house cinema executives has petitioned Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen New York’s movie theaters.

The state’s theaters have been closed since March 17 and were initially slated to be part of the Phase 4 reopening of New York’s business. However, the governor announced on Aug. 17 that movie theaters would remain indefinitely closed, describing them as being among “the least essential businesses that posed the most risk.”

In a letter to Cuomo, the cinema executives argued that they represented a “vital business sector in New York state’s pandemic-stricken economy” and provide a service that offers New Yorkers “immeasurable benefits to their mental health and well-being.”

They also stated that their efforts to guarantee the health of audiences would “go even further to ensure the safety of patrons and staff alike” than similar efforts by the larger cineplex theaters.

“Our community-based, mission-driven cinemas are predominantly nonprofit organizations, and all of us are tightly integrated into the communities we serve,” the letter stated.

“More than just movie theaters, New York’s art houses are cultural institutions where the art of film is used to enrich people’s lives, grapple with and illuminate contemporary issues, and, of course, to entertain. In our programmatic partnerships with other nonprofit organizations, art houses offer a reliable and safe community space for important conversations.

“And, as a consistent, nightly entertainment option, art house cinemas provide an immense multiplier of economic impact to the localities they serve,” the letter added. “Attractions like ours will be a crucial component to the economic recovery of downtowns across the state, and reopening now will be essential in our efforts to re-connect with the supporters that help our nonprofits thrive.”

Among the cinema executives signing the letter were Michael Hoagland, executive director of the Bedford Playhouse; Peter Finn, chairman of the Catskill Mountain Foundation; Brian Ackerman, programming director of Pleasantville’s Jacob Burns Film Center; Laura deBuys, president and executive director of The Picture House in Pelham; and Steve Leiber, co-director of Upstate Films in Rhinebeck.