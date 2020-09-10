Tommy Hilfiger lists Greenwich mansion for $47.5M

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has listed his mansion in Greenwich’s Round Hill section for $47.5 million.

Hilfiger acquired the 22-acre property at 30 John St. in 2010 for $31.3 million. The 11,295-square-foot home was built in 1939 for real estate developer Charles Paterno and later became the residence of financier and art collector Joseph Hirshhorn.

The residence has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, and the grounds include gazebos, a greenhouse and 180-degree views of the Long Island Sound and New York City skyline.

During the past decade, Hilfiger has moved three times across Greenwich. In 1999, he built the 578 Riversville Road property dubbed “Appleyard” that was used as the location for the 2003 MTV series “Rich Girls” starring his daughter Ally and for his 2005 CBS fashion competition show “The Cut.” He sold the home in 2006 to the current owner for $7.8 million and moved to another Greenwich mansion, known as “Stone Hill,” which he bought in 2005 for $18 million and sold that property in 2009 for $20 million. Hilfiger told The Wall Street Journal that he will be permanently relocating to Palm Beach, Florida, after the Round Hill property is sold.