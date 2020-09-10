Former Phil Donahue / Marlo Thomas home in Westport sells for $16.5 million

A Westport home once owned by former talk show host Phil Donahue and his wife, actress Marlo Thomas, has sold for $16.5 million – the highest-priced home sale in the town in seven years, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The sale of 112-116 Beachside Ave. closed $250,000 below the most recent listing price, and started at $32 million four years ago, according to Coldwell’s Linda Skolnick, who represented the buyers. The new owners have not been identified.

Built in 1911, the 8,482-square-foot home sits on 7.7 acres and covers three properties (112, 114 and 116 Beachside Ave.). The Tudor-style home includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a carriage house, and a pool.

The celebrity couple’s other former Westport home at 120-122 Beachside Ave. is currently on the market for $28 million.