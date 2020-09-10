Stratford gymnastics school closes after 49 years in business

Polly’s School of Gymnastics in Stratford has announced it is permanently closing after nearly a half-century in business.

The school at 550 Ferry Blvd. initially closed in March at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and remained closed during the summer, announcing it planned to reopen in the fall. But the school’s management posted on its Facebook page that it would not be resuming operations.

“The Brueggestrat and DellaGioia family would like to thank all of the wonderful families who entrusted us with their children over the last 49 years,” the Facebook statement said. “The support from the Stratford community and surrounding towns has been such a positive and rewarding experience for our family.

“We have decided under the current situation, to regretfully close our gymnastics school. Our memories of the gym, including staff, and generations of families, will always be in our thoughts and hearts.”

The school will open its gym for one final time on Sept. 19 to enable students to retrieve personal items.