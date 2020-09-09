Rockland County Times is sold to BQE Media

The Rockland County Times, a weekly newspaper that has been published since 1888, has been sold to BQE Media, the publisher of nine weekly newspapers based in Queens and Brooklyn.

On July 29, Publisher and Editor Dylan Skriloff ran an announcement that the newspaper was pausing publication due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis. One week later, however, Skriloff announced publication was continuing.

“We have found a great team to take Rockland County Times into the future,” Skriloff said in announcing the acquisition. “I will be stepping down as fearless leader and making room for the new.”

BQE Media chief executive Walter Sanchez will take over as publisher and Joe Kuhn, a staff reporter, will become editor. The financial terms of the sale were not made public.

Skriloff stated that he would be “taking a sabbatical” after the ownership transition is completed, adding, “Don’t worry, ‘I’ll be back’ in one form or another.”