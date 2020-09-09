Wilder Balter Partners breaks ground for affordable housing project in Peekskill

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for a $50.8 million affordable housing project to be built on what had been a hillside sloping down from 645 Main St. to 638 Central Ave. in Peekskill.

The developer is Wilder Balter Partners of Chappaqua. Plans call for 82 apartments and a 142-space garage. The building is designed to be energy efficient and will include solar panels to generate much of the electricity for the building.

The units are to be affordable for people earning 40 to 80 percent of the Westchester area median income. The state’s New York State Homes and Community Renewal division is providing most of the funding with the Westchester County Housing Implementation Fund contributing $5.7 million and the county’s New Homes Land Acquisition fund contributing $2.3 million.