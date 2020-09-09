Empire City Casino to reopen Sept. 21

Against the background of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo having announced that casinos and video lottery terminal facilities were allowed to reopen starting today with a 25% occupancy limit, Empire City Casino in Yonkers said its reopening to the public is planned for Sept. 21 with some of its MLife members being invited to the casino sooner. MLife is a membership rewards program.

Cuomo said, “We’ve made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing.“

According to Cuomo’s office, the casinos must leave 6 feet of distance between operating machines. No table games will be allowed unless and until casinos put in place physical barriers between players and the State Gaming Commission approves those barriers. No beverage or food service will be allowed on the gaming floor. The Gaming Commission will monitor the casinos and ensure strict enforcement of these measures, Cuomo’s office said.

Empire City said it will be observing the 25% capacity limit of the first-floor public spaces, inclusive of employees and guests. It said that while the gaming floor of slots and electronic table games will be open, numerous machines have been disabled and chairs have been removed to promote social distancing. It said its Pub, Empire City Chophouse, and The Big Kitchen international food court will be open for dining, with no food or beverages on the gaming floor. Bars on the property will remain closed.

Empire City notes that although live racing resumed at Yonkers Raceway in June and will continue without spectators, state guidelines prohibit on-property wagering at this time. It says that only the Yonkers Avenue entrance to its property will be used. The Central Avenue general parking entrance and Clark Street valet entrance will remain closed. Free self-parking will be available for guests but valet parking and shuttle service will not be operational for the time being.

Empire City also says it will be following safety protocols devised by its parent, MGM Resorts. These include such items as screening and temperature checks for employees and guests, handwashing stations on the casino floor and use of electrostatic sprayers to disinfect public areas.

“This has been an unimaginably difficult and challenging time, and as we reopen our doors and welcome back team members and guests, we owe our gratitude to all health care and essential workers and those providing resources to the community,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts.

“It’s been several months since we were forced to close, so it is with strong emotion that we welcome our team members back to work. Health and safety remain our first priority, and our commitment to New York has never been stronger.”

According to the Empire City Casino’s website, it has 1,200 employees and is the largest private employer in Yonkers. On Aug. 28, MGM Yonkers, Inc, doing business as Empire City Casino, notified the state Department of Labor that it would be ending the employment of 863 workers who had been furloughed on March 18. The reason given was “temporary plant closing.” If more extensive reopening of casinos is permitted as the recovery from Covid moves forward, it is theoretically possible that workers might be recalled, retaining their seniority and benefits.