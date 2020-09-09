ACT of Connecticut to resume live stage productions

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut of Ridgefield has announced the return of live stage productions since it was closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue on Old Quarry Road is reopening with a new production of “The Last Five Years,” a 90-minute musical by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. “The Last Five Years” is scheduled to run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 15 and will be presented with both limited capacity in-person seating and pay-per-view livestreaming.

“We are so excited to welcome our patrons back to ACT this fall,” said Executive Director Katie Diamond, who co-stars in the show with Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. “We understand that some of our audience members may prefer to watch this production from their living room, and so we are thrilled to be able to offer this unique livestream opportunity. As we enter our third season, we are so grateful to all who have supported us and look forward to welcoming new audiences to Ridgefield.”