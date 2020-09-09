Jean Jacobs Gallery to open Sept. 18 in New Canaan

Fairfield County’s art scene will have a new outlet with the Sept. 18 opening of the Jean Jacobs Gallery at 84 Main St. in New Canaan.

Operated by photographer and Stamford Resident Jacob Herman, the gallery will offer a mix of works by modern art icons including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean Michel Basquiat along with the latest creations by contemporary artists including Dane Shue and Mr. Clever Art.

The Jean Jacobs Gallery takes over the space previously occupied by Sorelle Gallery, which closed earlier this year and relocated in June to 11 Church Lane in Westport.