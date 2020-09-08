Dalio and Cohen lead Connecticut billionaires on latest Forbes 400 list

Ray Dalio and Steven Cohen led the Connecticut billionaires’ brigade in the latest Forbes magazine annual ranking of the wealthiest 400 Americans.

Dalio, co-founder of the Westport-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, ranked 29th on the list with a net worth of $16.9 billion. Cohen, founder and chairman/CEO of Stamford’s Point72 Asset Management hedge fund and owner of the New York Mets, came in 36th with a net worth of $14.5 billion.

Three other Connecticut billionaires also made the list: Karen Pritzker, a New Haven investor whose family made a fortune running Hyatt Corp. and other companies, ranked at 181st with a $4.1 billion net worth; Stephen Mandel Jr. of Greenwich’s Lone Pine Capital hedge fund management firm, came in 299th with $2.8 billion; and Bradley Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Greenwich’s XPO Logistics, ranked 391st with $2.1 billion.

The nation’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes, is Amazon founder, Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos, at $179 billion, followed by Microsoft Founder Bill Gates ($111 billion) and Facebook mogul Mark Zuckerberg ($85 billion). President Donald Trump ranked at 339th with a net worth of $2.5 billion, a $600 million decline that caused him to drop 64 places from last year’s list.