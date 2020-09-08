Podiatrist sues Dr. Bruce Pinker’s Progressive Foot Care for $550,000

A podiatrist claims that his employer, Dr. Bruce Pinker – he of television commercial prominence for promotions of laser treatment for toenail fungus – stiffed him for $550,000 when he walked away from the job.

Dr. Kaylan Danneeru of Texas accused Pinker’s Progressive Foot Care of breach of contract on Sept. 1 in Westchester Supreme Court.

Pinker did not respond to an email request for his side of the story.

Danneeru worked in Progressive’s White Plains and Nanuet offices from June 2017 to this past January.

Progressive agreed to pay Danneeru 40% of all fees collected for his services every week, according to the complaint, but he received nothing for more than 4,000 patient treatments.

Based on an average payment of $313.50 per patient interaction, the complaint states, he should have received $125.40 for each service, or at least $501,600.

In addition, Progressive allegedly failed to pay Danneeru any patient copays, bringing the total amount owed to more than $550,000.

Danneeru is represented by Brooklyn attorney Justin T. Kelton.