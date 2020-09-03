New unemployment insurance claims drop 13%

Statistics released this morning by the U.S. Department of Labor may indicate at least some positive movement in the economic recovery from Covid-19.

New claims for unemployment insurance benefits filed during the week ending Aug. 29 were down by just under 13% from what was recorded during the previous week.

Seasonally adjusted initial claims came to 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week. The previous week’s level was 1,011,000. The 4-week moving average was 991,750, a decrease of 77,500 from the previous week’s revised average.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits filed by former Federal civilian employees totaled 1,051 in the week ending Aug. 22, a decrease of 94 from the prior week. There were 802 initial claims filed by newly discharged veterans, a decrease of 228 from the preceding week.

The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending Aug. 15 were in: Hawaii, 18.6%; Nevada, 16.4%; California, 16.3%; Puerto Rico, 16.1%; New York, 15.2%; Connecticut, 14%; Louisiana, 13.3%; Georgia, 12.6%; the Virgin Islands, 11.8%; District of Columbia, 11.7%; and Massachusetts, 11.7%.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending Aug. 22 were in: California, up 6,562; Illinois, up 3,856; Pennsylvania, up 1,926; Kansas, up 1,061; and Rhode Island, up 503.

The largest decreases were in: Florida, down 21,127; Texas, down 9,248; New Jersey, down 5,235; Virginia, down 3,715; and North Carolina, down 3,708.

Connecticut reported a drop of 858 new claims to 5,411 filed, down from the previous week’s 6,269 claims. New York’s number of new claims went up by 672 to 63,355 from the previous week’s 62,683.