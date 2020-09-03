Avis Budget Car Rental’s woes affecting jobs at Danbury location

Avis Budget Car Rental LLC is extending furloughs or laying off six employees at its Danbury office, along with 12 staffers in Windsor Locks and five in New Haven.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these employees were placed on a partial or full furlough in or around April-June 2020,” Avis’ Human Resources Senior Director Hilary R. Bily wrote to the Connecticut Department of Labor. “At that time, the company fully expected these furloughs to last less than six months. Unfortunately, the financial hardship on the company caused by the pandemic has not improved to the degree we had hoped by this time.”

Furloughs will continue until further notice, while layoffs will be permanent. Bily did not specify how many permanent layoffs will be made at 58 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

In late July, Avis announced in July its plan to cut over $1 billion in costs nationwide as it, like much of the travel industry, continues to struggle with the effects of the pandemic. The firm’s second-quarter revenues were down 67% on a year-over-year basis.