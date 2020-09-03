New York and Connecticut among top states with pandemic-era outbound migration

New York and Connecticut are among the top five states to witness a significant outbound migration during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of data from United Van Lines.

Between March 1 and Aug. 19, 67% of United Van Lines’ New York business involved an exodus from the state, giving the Empire State a second-place ranking for outbound migration; only New Jersey, with a 69% out-of-state relocation share, ranked higher.

New York tied with Illinois for the second-place berth, with Connecticut ranking fourth with a 64% out-of-state relocation share.

At the other end of the spectrum, Vermont led the nation with a 75% inbound migration rate; it was also the only Northeastern state to absorb more incoming residents. Idaho (with a 67% inbound migration), Oregon (63%) and South Carolina (63%) were among the other states with more people moving in versus moving out.

The new data analysis affirms a July 6 survey by Pew Research Center that found roughly one in five people either relocated during the pandemic or know someone who moved. United Van Lines noted that two-thirds of its outbound relocation moves during the pandemic involved residents in New Jersey and New York.