100% green coastal Norwalk home listed for $1.5 million

A 100% green coastal Norwalk home has hit the market for just under $1.5 million.

In 2004, seller Trudy Dujardin of Westport’s Dujardin Design Associates rebuilt the two-story house at 88 Old Saugatuck Road using entirely chemical-free materials. The home, which sits on 1.5 private acres, includes a gated entry, long circular drive, crab apple orchard, organic gardens and a seven-ring labyrinth meditation path.

According to listing agent Laurie Crouse of Coldwell Banker in Westport, options for a master bedroom include a suite encompassing the entire second floor with balcony, dressing room and separate office/exercise room.

The listing price is $1,499,000.