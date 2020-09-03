Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services opens at MidHudson Regional Hospital

A new pediatric emergency room and inpatient care services facility has opened at MidHudson Regional Hospital, a 243-bed hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla partnered with MidHudson to establish the ER and services. Both are members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

The new offerings will be known as Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

During the course of a typical year, about 600 children from throughout the Mid-Hudson region are cared for at Maria Fareri via referrals from local pediatricians, transfers from other hospitals and emergency departments, or direct transport.

The new emergency room can be accessed by calling 911 or going to the hospital’s main emergency department entrance. Inpatient services are available to children who have been admitted to the hospital after evaluation in the emergency room or referred by a local physician who has consulted with a hospital pediatrician.

In addition to medical services for patients, support services are available for parents, siblings and other family members during the patient’s emergency care or hospitalization.

“Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital will provide local families with the security of a continuum of care for their children,” said Michael D. Israel, president and CEO of WMCHealth. “We are pleased to be able to make this level of care more accessible to our community.”

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s unit in Valhalla takes care of children in Fairfield County as well as in the Hudson Valley region of New York. It has 136 beds and provides specialty pediatric services such as cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, hematology and oncology treatments. It also has the area’s only pediatric intensive care unit, Level I pediatric trauma and burn care programs and a regional neonatal intensive care unit.