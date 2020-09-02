Kohl’s to close Fairfield store in October

Kohl’s has announced its Fairfield department store will be permanently closing on Oct. 17.

The store at 290 Tunxis Hill Road has been operating for 20 years in a space previously occupied by the now-defunct Caldors retail chain. The Kohl’s outlet is part of a three-parcel, 100,000-square-foot property that includes a car wash and parking lot that was sold last year for $12.5 million to Tunxis Associates LLC for $12.5 million.

The closing is unique to the Fairfield location and the chain has not announced the closing of other stores at this time.

“Associates at our Fairfield store have been offered the opportunity to retain employment at other local Kohl’s stores,” said Weston Banker, senior coordinator of corporate public relations of Kohl’s in an email to the Business Journal.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the community at our nearby stores including Trumbull, Conn. (100 Hawley Lane) and Norwalk, Conn. (500 Connecticut Ave.) as well as on Kohls.com.”