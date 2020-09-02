Legends Realty Group becomes Corcoran Group affiliate

Westchester-focused Legends Realty Group has ended its affiliation with William Raveis Real Estate after nine years and has joined The Corcoran Group LLC.

Founded as an independent brokerage in 2007, Legends Realty Group became William Raveis Legends Realty Group in 2011. The company acquired Hudson Homes Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016 and has more than 75 employees with offices in Briarcliff Manor, Irvington and Tarrytown.

“We are so excited and very fortunate to be given an opportunity to take this next step with Corcoran – such an admired and formidable brand in the real estate industry,” said Corcoran Legends Realty’s Managing Partner Marcene Hedayati.

“I look forward to extending the use of Corcoran’s technology, tools and network to better the consumer experience and ultimately ensure that we are able to best live up to our clients’ expectations.”

The Corcoran Group residential real estate brand has more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates in five states. Corcoran Legends Realty is the company’s seventh affiliate – in July, it signed its sixth affiliate with Corcoran Country Living serving the housing markets in Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster counties.