Patisserie Salzburg coming to New Canaan

Patisserie Salzburg, a European-style bakery and café, is planning to open its third regional store in New Canaan.

The store at 25 Elm St. is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 18 and will be the second Fairfield County location – a Patisserie Salzburg at Stamford’s Harbor Point opened in July 2018. The chain first opened in Armonk in 1986, with that location relocating to Rye in 1995.

According to its website, Patisserie Salzburg offers “a wide assortment of European-style pastries and cookies, incorporating a variety of French, German, and Austrian specialties, from kugelhopf to apple strudel.” The chain also serves soups, salads, quiches and sandwiches, along with hot chocolate made from Belgian chocolate and Illy-brand coffee.