‘Yer out!’ Frontier drops YES Network

Yankees fans who are Frontier Communications customers will have to look elsewhere for Bronx Bombers games.

Frontier has dropped the YES Network – which in addition to the Yankees carries the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty and New York City FC of Major League Soccer – after negotiations over rights fees broke down, according to the Norwalk company.

“Frontier has chosen not to carry the YES Network,” the broadcaster announced on its site. “We negotiated with Frontier in good faith and were eager to get a deal done, but unfortunately were unable to come to an agreement. Frontier subscribers should switch today to one of the many providers that carry YES and its Yankees, Nets, NYCFC and Liberty games.”

The statement includes links to alternative TV systems.

Frontier dropped SNY, which airs games by the New York Mets, in 2019.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in April, when it listed total debt of $21.9 billion against assets of $17.4 billion.

Last week, Frontier said it expects to complete its restructuring and successfully emerge from Chapter 11, following the completion of the regulatory approval process.