Norwalk’s Ranger Ready Repellants debuts clothing-worn tick and insect spray

Phil Hall
Ranger Ready Repellants has introduced a tick and insect spray product designed to bond directly with clothing.

Ranger ReadyThe new Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5% uses Picaridin 20% as its active ingredient, which the Norwalk-based company stated was a “safe and effective alternative to DEET.” The new spray has no scent and can last up to 40 days or five washes. It can be used during pregnancy and is safe to apply to dogs and horses, the company said.

The product is available in 8 oz. and 24 oz. spray bottles and as part of a two-pack offering that also includes Ranger Ready Body-Worn Picaridin 20% spray. Ranger Ready Repellants is selling the product through its website and Amazon.

