Law firm Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan absorbs Smith & Grant

The Greenwich law firm Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan LLC has announced the hiring of the attorneys and staff from its crosstown competition Smith & Grant LLP.

Smith & Grant LLP was founded by George L. Smith and Elizabeth M. Grant in 2005 and has focused on trusts and estates services. Whitman Breed, which also has an office in White Plains, focuses on trusts and estates, litigation, real estate and business law.

“We at Whitman Breed are very excited at the prospect of adding George and Libby, two of the pre-eminent estate planning lawyers in Fairfield County, to our team,” said Whitman Breed co-Managing Partner Charlie Pieterse. “Their arrival will add significant depth and experience to our existing trusts and estates practice and enhance our trust and estates/fiduciary litigation capabilities.”