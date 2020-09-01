Long Island Bagel Café opens first Westchester location

Long Island Bagel Café (LIBC) has opened its first Westchester franchise at 365 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale.

LIBC first opened in 2001 and spread to eight locations across Long Island. Along with its hand-rolled bagles, LIBC’s menu offers breakfast and lunch options, pastries and baked goods, salads, sandwiches, wraps and paninis.

Michael Stern, the owner of the Scarsdale franchise, plans to open a second location in Eastchester and a third store in a locality that has yet to be determined.

“Opening an LIBC franchise was a no-brainer,” Stern said. “Once I learned the ins-and-outs of the business and experienced the hands-on support of the entire team firsthand, I realized that this was the smartest decision I could have made.”