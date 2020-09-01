Ridgefield’s Prime Taco closes after three years

Prime Taco, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Ridgefield, has permanently closed.

The restaurant at 32 Danbury Road opened in November 2017 and offered a selection of signature tacos, as well as a “make your own” burrito, quesadilla, taco and salad options. The restaurant’s management used its Facebook page to announce “with a heavy heart” that it has discontinued operations as of Aug. 27.

“We have prided ourselves in serving this unbelievably supportive community in Ridgefield for almost three years,” the announcement stated. “Serving up the highest quality product and customer service to you all has brought our owners and staff such gratitude beyond anything we could have imagined.

“We will truly miss those smiling faces that counted on us for lunch, dinner, take-home taco kits and more. Thank you for welcoming our family into yours. We have loved every moment of it.”

The restaurant’s management will continue operating another Ridgefield eatery, Prime Burger, and the butcher shop Ridgefield Prime.