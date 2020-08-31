CT minimum wage goes up to $12 tomorrow

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase from $11 to $12, beginning tomorrow.

It is the latest such increase since Gov. Ned Lamont took office. Lamont signed a bill in May 2019 raising the minimum wage in stages to $15 an hour. Following last October’s hourly increase to $10.10, the state’s minimum wage is scheduled to become $12 on Sept. 1; $13 on Aug. 1, 2021; $14 on July 1, 2022; and $15 on June 1, 2023.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Currently the state with the highest hourly minimum wage is California, at $13 (scheduled to increase to $14 on Jan. 1, 2021 and to $15 on Jan. 1, 2022). The District of Columbia’s hourly minimum wage rose from $14 to $15 on July 1.

New York’s hourly minimum wage stands at $11.80. It will rise to $12.50 on Dec. 31, after which it will be adjusted annually for inflation until it reaches $15. Massachusetts’ rate stands at $12.75 per hour; it will become $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2021; $14.25 on Jan. 1, 2022; and $15 on Jan. 1, 2023.