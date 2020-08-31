Stop & Shop adds 1855 Black Angus beef to Taste of Inspirations line

Stop & Shop has signed an exclusive partnership with the 1855 brand to exclusively offer its Black Angus beef as part of the Taste of Inspirations line at its supermarkets and through its online shopping site.

1855 credits its Black Angus beef as being “sourced from the grain-rich areas of the northern plains region” and processed at “only two U.S. facilities with uniform standards and procedures.” The beef products will be offered in ribeye, strip steaks, tenderloins and top sirloin cuts. The addition of the Black Angus beef expands Stop & Shop’s Taste of Inspirations line that also includes deli meats, sauces, marinades, appetizers and frozen treats.

“We are excited to offer a superior line of Black Angus beef that represents top quality at a great value for our customers,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “With more than a dozen options in-store, this new offering will add a fine-tasting choice to small gatherings for the Labor Day holiday or any meals at home.”