NBC Sports names PointsBet as exclusive sports betting partner

NBCUniversal has announced PointsBet will be the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stamford-based NBC Sports will provide PointsBet with year-round, multiplatform media and marketing opportunities tied to a portfolio of events spanning professional baseball, football, hockey and basketball plus college football, NASCAR and England’s Premier League soccer. PointsBet will also access NBC Sports’ consumer golf brands Golfnow and Golfpass, and will offer Spanish-language functionality via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

Furthermore, PointsBet will be the exclusive provider of odds, props and trends for NBCSN and Golf Channel and their digital properties, as well as the Peacock streaming service and NBC Sports Podcasts.

“For NBCUniversal and PointsBet, this agreement provides considerable opportunities in the fast-growing sports betting marketplace, which is unique to this extensive and robust, multi-year arrangement,” said David Preschlack, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks and executive vice president of content strategy at NBC Sports Group.

“Looking ahead, we’re also excited about the significant activation opportunities that will come to fruition as sports betting continues to proliferate across the U.S.”