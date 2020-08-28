Drive-in movies coming to Pfizer/IRG campus in Pearl River

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has barred the reopening of New York’s cinemas for the foreseeable future, a pop-up drive-in venue is being created in September for Rockland County movie lovers.

Brierpatch Theatricals, a New York City-based entertainment production company, will bring its Stars and Cars Cinema pop-up drive-in experience to the north parking lot at the Pfizer/IRG campus in Pearl River. The drive-in will be open on Thursdays through Mondays and offer a different film each night; there will be no show on Labor Day.

The screenings begin on Sept. 3 with “Captain Marvel,” and the film line-up will offer a mix of recent titles including “Knives Out” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” plus classics including the original “Star Wars” trilogy and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Tickets need to be ordered online through the Stars and Cars Cinema website. Opening weekend tickets are $30 per vehicle, with the price going up to $35 per vehicle or $45 for a reserved section for the rest of September. Concessions will be available via online pre-ordering.