Connecticut Green Bank issues RFPs for cleantech developers, appraisers

The Connecticut Green Bank has issued a pair of request for proposals (RFP) aimed at cleantech developers and commercial property appraisers.

According to a statement issued by the Green Bank, the cleantech RFP is open to projects using technologies with a track record of commercial viability that “support Connecticut’s goals for clean energy deployment and energy efficiency, reduction of greenhouse gases, improved public health outcomes, job creation and economic development.”

Proposals will be accepted on an open and rolling basis. The Green Bank is planning to allocate up to $25 million in annual capital requirements for submitted proposals under this RFP during the next three to five years.

The Green Bank is also issuing an RFP from appraisers to provide services for transactions underwritten by the Green Bank for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program (C-PACE). Proposals should be submitted by Sept. 11 and the chosen contractors will be announced on Sept. 30.

“We’ve seen other green banks, specifically the New York Green Bank and Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation, successfully use similar open and ongoing solicitations to bring in project proposals,” said Bert Hunter, Chief Investment Officer for the Green Bank. “We believe this approach in Connecticut will also produce much needed investment in our state, jobs and clean energy impact.”