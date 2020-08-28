Criterion Cinemas at Greenwich Plaza reopening Aug. 31

Criterion Cinemas at Greenwich Plaza will reopen on Aug. 31, according to owner Bow Tie Cinemas.

The Greenwich operation is the second Bow Tie Cinemas location to reopen in Connecticut after the Ultimate Majestic 6 & BTX in Stamford reopened on Aug. 21.

The Greenwich theater will reopen with “early access” screenings of “Tenet” on Aug. 31- Sept. 2, ahead of the Christopher Nolan thriller’s wide release on Sept. 3, as will Stamford’s Majestic. While the latter will also play other new movies, Greenwich will open exclusively with “Tenet” on all screens, in what Bow Tie said is an effort to capitalize on the fact that many tristate theaters remain closed.

Safety procedures instituted by Bow Tie Cinemas include:

• 100% reserved seating in all auditoriums

• Auditorium capacity limitations of 50% of available seating

• A temporary waiver of all advanced ticketing fees on its website or mobile app

• Selling seats in an alternating pattern so that each customer will have an empty seat on either side

• Upgrades to its mobile app and lobby kiosks to allow for contact-free buying of tickets and concession items

• Mandatory wearing of facemask for staff and customers in all parts of the theater unless consuming food and beverages in their seat

• Installation of plexiglass barriers at box office and concession

• Frequent cleaning of touch points throughout the day

• Enhancements to overnight professional cleaning

• Added social distancing markers and directional signage

• Limitations on restroom and lobby capacities

“The safety and comfort of our guests and employees during this challenging time is our top priority as we reopen,” Bow Tie owner and CEO Ben Moss said in a statement. “Our teams will strive every day to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment for our valued guests to enjoy the first class entertainment experience they’ve come to expect at Bow Tie Cinemas and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the movies.”