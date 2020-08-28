North American Motor Car to break ground on two Danbury facilities

North American Motor Car has announced a Sept. 3 groundbreaking ceremony for two new buildings at 32 Miry Brook Road in Danbury, adjacent to the Danbury Airport.

According to the North Salem-headquartered company, the facilities at its 50,000-square-foot campus will focus on the restoration, maintenance and storage of classic, exotic and muscle cars, and are scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is scheduled to officiate at the ceremony.

“Most automotive storage facilities do not have services like maintenance and upholstery at their location. We will have all those services and more under one roof,” said Chief Operating Officer Andy Hill.

“Customers can expect their dream car to be in the caring and capable hands of automotive professionals with over 100-plus years of experience at North American Motor Car. We feel this state-of-the-art facility has been a longtime need for the state of Connecticut and the Fairfield County area, due to its ever-growing classic car community.”