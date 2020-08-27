LPGA reschedules Senior Women’s Open for Brooklawn Country Club to August ’21

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has rescheduled the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship for Fairfield’s Brooklawn Country Club to Aug. 19-22, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for Brooklawn from July 9-12, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Senior Women’s Open is the final addition to the 2021 U.S. Golf Association (USGA) championship schedule.

This will be the third USGA Open championship and fifth overall USGA championship hosted by Brooklawn.

“We could not be happier to still have the opportunity to host our 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship at Brooklawn Country Club,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director for championships. “Our newest championship continues to be a treasure for all who are involved. We cannot wait to see the players compete on this fantastic course next year.”