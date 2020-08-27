Lamont’s Housing/TOD coordinator Lisa Tepper Bates exiting to take helm of United Way of CT

Connecticut’s Senior Coordinator for Housing and Transit-Oriented Development, Lisa Tepper Bates, is leaving that post to become president and CEO of United Way of Connecticut (UWC), effective Oct. 1.

Bates, named by Gov. Ned Lamont to the post last October, was tasked with advancing a regional vision for driving economic vibrancy and growth in the region by providing residents with access to opportunities for employment, education, and housing in walkable communities co-located with transit.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bates was named chair of the Recovery and Immediate Needs Subgroup of Connecticut’s emergency management team. There she worked with senior leadership from state and federal agencies, as well as with nonprofits, trade associations, advocacy organizations and philanthropical groups on numerous emergency response efforts.

No immediate replacement has been named.

“I greatly value the state’s partnership with United Way of Connecticut, which provides important help every day to Connecticut residents, and has played a central role in our state’s efforts to manage the Covid-19 public health emergency,” Lamont said. “I’m grateful to Lisa for her terrific work on a wide range of subjects in my administration, and I have asked her to stay engaged on some of the important projects that she helped to launch.”

At the United Way, Bates will succeed Richard Porth, who will retire in September after 12 years with the organization.

The organization’s selection of Bates came after a “thorough search,” according to Chris Skomorowski, CEO of Bicron Electronics Co. and UWC Board president. “Lisa has extensive experience with external relations, liaising with government agencies, and representing an organization as its public face.”

Bates’ resume includes serving in the U.S. State Department from 1992 to 2002, including as a special assistant for Europe to the Undersecretary of State, and a two-year stint as director for Southeastern Europe at the White House National Security Council.

Her nonprofit management posts include executive director of Mystic Area Shelter & Hospitality and executive director of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

“United Way of Connecticut plays a critical role in connecting residents of our state with the services they need every day,” Bates said. “I’m honored to take on this important role at this challenging time, and to build on the work (Porth) has done.”