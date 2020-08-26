CT and NY announce settlements with Honda on defective airbags

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and his New York counterpart Letitia James announced that their states will receive $2.36 million and $3.38 million, respectively, as part of an $85 million multistate settlement involving American Honda Motor Co. Inc. and Honda of America Mfg. Inc.

The settlement, which covers 48 states and jurisdictions, is the result of allegations Honda concealed safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States. The systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corp., a longtime Honda supplier, and were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year.

Honda estimates that the faulty airbags in question were used in approximately 223,578 vehicles in Connecticut. The front airbags carried a risk of rupture that could result in metal fragments being released into the passenger compartments. These ruptures were blamed for 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries.

“Many of these vehicles are still on the road today, and I strongly urge all drivers to visit safercar.gov to check for any open recalls,” said Tong. “These repairs are free and help ensure the safety of all who share our roads.”

“We’re holding Honda to account and sending a message that placing profits over safety will never be accepted,” said James, adding the settlement “will not only guarantee Honda replaces all remaining defective airbags on the road, but that the company takes specific actions to ensure any future defect is thoroughly made public in the future to avoid this type of danger.”