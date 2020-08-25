U.S. Sen. Murphy cites Trump for U.S. Covid-19 deaths, absolving Congress of blame

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has accused President Trump of being solely responsible for all Covid-19 deaths in this country while insisting Congress bears no blame for the fatalities.

The Connecticut Democrat took to Twitter this morning to state: “Your morning reminder that 175,000 Americans are dead because we elected an incompetent reality show actor as President who gave up trying to save lives because it was too hard.”

Within two hours of the 8:30 a.m. tweet, Murphy’s message was retweeted more than 4,000 times and generated more than 13,000 comments.

Murphy’s Twitter comments follow an interview he gave yesterday to The New York Times where he attempted to shift blame for the pandemic away from the Democratic leadership in Congress.

“Well, the Legislature as a branch is particularly ill-equipped to lead when faced with a public-health crisis that dodges and weaves in different ways every day,” Murphy said. “It’s probably unrealistic to believe that any legislative leader was going to be able to fill a vacuum created by the dysfunction of the White House because we can’t make decisions on how the CDC or HHS or DHS reacts day to day. All we can do is provide those agencies with funding and guidelines.

“I hate the idea of this president running the medical supply chain for the next six months, but I know that Nancy Pelosi can’t and Chuck Schumer can’t,” he added. “Only President Trump can. I’m stuck trying to advocate for him to increase his power.”