Greenwich’s Wow to Pop signs deal to license JUST Capital Rankings data

Greenwich’s Wow to Pop Inc. has signed an agreement with JUST Capital to license the latter’s Capital Rankings data for inclusion in Wow to Pop’s first product, Actionnate.

As previously reported, Actionnate – due to launch this fall – is a web and mobile platform that aggregates data on its web platform and app for use by consumers, brands and nongovernmental organizations (NGO) in facilitating the achievement of The Purposeful Economy.

With its proprietary database, Actionnate stated it is the only data center that provides consumers with a certified and standardized series of snapshots to which they can go to vet brands and NGOs to determine if they are meeting their avowed social causes, corporate governance and product standards.

Conversely, it informs brands and NGOs as to the degree to which they are engaging relevant consumer clusters and thereby meeting market demand or if they need to pivot to do so.

“Data integrity and quality are integral foundations of Actionnate,” said Wow to Pop Founder and CEO Kathryn Minckler. “We appreciate JUST Capital’s complementary vision for impacting a better world for all and its comprehensive research methodology for developing unbiased data on how the largest U.S. companies perform on the issues Americans prioritize.”

Over the last five years, JUST Capital has surveyed over 100,000 Americans to define just business behavior. Each year, the nonprofit polls the American public to identify what issues that matter most; analyzes the largest publicly traded U.S. companies on those key issues; and then incentivizes companies to be more just via research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven insights that help to measure and improve corporate stakeholder performance.