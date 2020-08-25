CT, NY receive FEMA approval for $300 weekly supplemental unemployment payments

Connecticut and New York have been approved for grants under FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program, which will allow both states to provide $300 per week – on top of their regular unemployment benefit – to those unemployed due to Covid-19.

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the pandemic. FEMA will work with Govs. Ned Lamont and Andrew Cuomo to implement a system to make the funding available to residents in their respective states.

As reported yesterday, eligibility includes:

Recipients of at least $100 per week of any of the following benefits for the week they are seeking unemployment benefits;

Claimants receiving unemployment compensation including state and federal workers and former service members as well as those receiving PUA, extended benefits, or high extended benefits;

Anyone who qualified for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation;

Claimants receiving Short-Time Compensation; and

Workers with a Trade Readjustment Allowance.

To date, 30 states have been approved for the grants.