Greenwich’s Homestead Inn listed for sale at $11M

Greenwich’s Homestead Inn, a boutique hotel at 420 Field Point Road, has been listed for sale for $11 million. The listing also includes the hotel’s Thomas Henkelmann restaurant.

Homestead Inn, which is part of the Relais & Chateaux association of individually owned and operated luxury hotels, opened in 1997 and is based in a converted 18th farmhouse on a 2.75-acre site within Greenwich’s Belle Haven/Field Point Circle peninsula.

The hotel consists of four structures: a three-story, 9,446-square-foot manor house with nine guest rooms and the 120-seat French cuisine-focused restaurant; a three-story, 5,462-square-foot carriage house with eight guest rooms; a one-story, 1,027-square-foot cottage with a guest room and boardroom; and a two-story, 1,875-square-foot barn that is used for storage.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.