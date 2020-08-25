People’s United Bank launches initiative to expand digital focus

People’s United Bank has launched its Business Transformation Office (BTO), a new endeavor focused on strengthening digitization, process optimization and automation within the Bridgeport-headquartered bank while building partnerships with fintech companies.

In creating the BTO, the bank stated this endeavor will improve customer service through the use of digitally driven products and services across business lines. Ravi Vakacherla, an executive vice president, was appointed chief transformation officer and named as the team leader for the BTO initiative.

“The digital age of banking that has emerged over the past decade has changed the way people interact and do business on a day-to-day basis, and technological advancements are influencing the future of banking,” said Jack Barnes, CEO, People’s United Bank.

“As we continue to evolve our service model, the BTO will ensure we remain focused on continuous enhancements and personalization of customer touch points including online and mobile banking, ATMs, call centers and in our branches, to provide customers with digital experiences that are custom-made, seamless, fast and secure. The BTO is a reflection of People’s United’s ability to innovate and reconceptualize our offerings in an efficient way.”