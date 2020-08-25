Bridgeport tax preparer sentenced to six months for fraudulent returns

The owner of a Bridgeport tax preparation service who pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns for multiple clients was sentenced to six months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

Veronica Huitzil, who operated Huitzil Tax Services, was accused of putting together tax returns between 2014 and 2018 that contained multiple intentional falsehoods, including nonexistent dependents, losses for fictitious businesses and inflated or fabricated charitable deductions, medical expenses and employee business expenses. With the guilty plea that she gave in February, Huitzil agreed that her actions resulted in a fraud totaling $898,665.

Huitzil, who was ordered by the court to make full restitution for her actions, was released on bond and is required to report to prison on Nov. 30.