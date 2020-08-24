Perry Pools & Spas buys Bridgeport industrial property for $950K

Perry Pools & Spas has bought the 6,380-square-foot industrial building at 153 Dewey St. in Bridgeport for $950,000.

The company, which was founded in 1969 as provider of construction and repair services for pools and spas, is relocating its Norwalk operations to the site. A to Z Rentals & Sales had occupied the space for more than 14 years.

Perry Pools & Spas’ new location is on a half-acre parcel in a light industrial zone. The property includes three drive-in doors and a fenced-in parking area.

Angel Commercial LLC of Southport represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.