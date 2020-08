O’Reilly Electric LLC of Norwalk has bought a 4,000-square-foot industrial building at 584 Surf Ave. in Stratford for $380,000.

The property was previously the site of North Country Boatworks, which is relocating to Milford. O’Reilly Electric, which has been in business since 2002, will use the property as the home for its contractor business.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, was the listing broker and represented O’Reilly Electric in the transaction.